Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $109,000 in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:NDEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDEC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,093,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $764,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – December (NDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ-100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NDEC was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

