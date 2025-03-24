Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $81,000 in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (BATS:NVBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,963,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,116,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the fourth quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,617,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF stock opened at $24.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Nov ETF (NVBU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NVBU was launched on Oct 31, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

