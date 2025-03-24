Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $82,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $70.00 target price on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

SMCI stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

