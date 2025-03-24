Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSOFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Price Performance

NYSEARCA CPSO opened at $25.41 on Monday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (CPSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSO was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO)

