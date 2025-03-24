Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October (NYSEARCA:CPSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,733,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October in the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October Price Performance

NYSEARCA CPSO opened at $25.41 on Monday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61.

About Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF October

The Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – October (CPSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure CPSO was launched on Oct 1, 2024 and is issued by Calamos.

Featured Articles

