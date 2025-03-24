Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth $3,150,000.

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

