Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 597.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,145,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after buying an additional 981,517 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,829,000 after acquiring an additional 890,048 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 161.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 782,678 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,339,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 target price on Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.85%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.