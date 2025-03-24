Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 238.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.41 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

