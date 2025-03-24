Harbour Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,967 Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,747,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 128,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $47.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.