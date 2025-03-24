Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:IAUG – Free Report) by 967.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAUG. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $823,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 million and a P/E ratio of 16.90. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $26.03.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF Company Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF August (IAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting August 1.

