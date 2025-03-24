Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of NUMG stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

