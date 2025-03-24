Harbour Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 298,219 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 137,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 43,948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NXP stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

