Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 422 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

