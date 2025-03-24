Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,248,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,844,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,412,000.

Shares of PRN opened at $140.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.01. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $126.68 and a 12 month high of $180.08.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

