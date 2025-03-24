Harbour Investments Inc. Trims Stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,649,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 117,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

FEMB stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $29.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

