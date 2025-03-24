Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stake Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 55,512 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $28.81 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $36.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.