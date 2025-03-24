H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1,552.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in H&R Block by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in H&R Block by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth $1,821,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 413.1% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 58,057 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,796,000 after purchasing an additional 282,633 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.14). H&R Block had a net margin of 14.71% and a negative return on equity of 179.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

