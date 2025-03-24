Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $1,168,000.00 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. This represents a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 1.8 %

H stock opened at $121.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.82%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,214,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $5,283,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 17,641.6% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after buying an additional 130,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth $4,520,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on H. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.97.

Read Our Latest Analysis on H

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.