Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FC Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 929,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 851,649 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $34.11 on Monday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Profile

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 783,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $156,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,680,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,536,025.40. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,357,829 shares of company stock valued at $246,680.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

