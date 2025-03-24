Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CFO Sells $851,500.00 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $80.02. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.24.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 942,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,384,000 after buying an additional 37,241 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

