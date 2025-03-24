International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICAGY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.16. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 138.31% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

