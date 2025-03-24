Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

BAB opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.43 million, a P/E ratio of -204.92 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

