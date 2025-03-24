IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Position Reduced by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 24,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 132,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 129,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.05.

Shares of IQV opened at $185.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.94 and its 200-day moving average is $208.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.28 and a 12-month high of $254.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 28.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

