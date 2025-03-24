iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1,822.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Shares of IBIT opened at $47.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.29. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.