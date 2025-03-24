iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,074 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $115.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $102.20 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.77.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

