JinkoSolar (JKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:JKS opened at $22.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.22. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Glj Research lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JinkoSolar from $36.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.49.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

