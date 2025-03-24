JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.0% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.86 and a 200-day moving average of $239.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

