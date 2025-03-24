Kintegral Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.6% of Kintegral Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,395,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $196.21 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

