Large Cap Stocks To Consider – March 22nd

Get alerts:

Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Invesco QQQ, and Microsoft are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with market capitalizations typically exceeding $10 billion. They tend to offer more stability and lower volatility compared to smaller companies, making them a common choice for investors seeking steady growth and relative safety in their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $12.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.71. 132,093,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,206,622. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.68. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $799.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.70. 265,860,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,198,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.02. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $4.17 on Friday, hitting $218.27. The stock had a trading volume of 93,950,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,777,494. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.82 and a 200 day moving average of $233.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $480.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,102,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,876,819. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.30 and a 200 day moving average of $503.85. The stock has a market cap of $303.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $413.07 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $391.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,560,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,328,741. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.82 and a 200 day moving average of $419.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $376.91 and a 12-month high of $468.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

Featured Articles