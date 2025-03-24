Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.3% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 144,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 106,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

Macarthur Minerals Company Profile

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, and nickel deposits. The company holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

