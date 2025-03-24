Natixis Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 77,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 59.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

