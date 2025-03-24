Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on DT Midstream from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

DT Midstream Trading Down 2.4 %

DTM opened at $96.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.92 per share, with a total value of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,718.76. This trade represents a 2.66 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Articles

