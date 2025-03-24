Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 1,019 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $168.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.