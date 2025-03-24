Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $41,504,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,975,000 after buying an additional 251,557 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,387.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,936,000 after buying an additional 244,129 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 753.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,608,000 after buying an additional 187,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.9 %

OLED stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $169.28. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $140.17 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.