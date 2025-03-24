Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,399 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Shares of TD opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62. The stock has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

