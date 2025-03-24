Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,821 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Exponent by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $154,674. This trade represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO stock opened at $78.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.77. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

