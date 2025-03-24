NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Aarti S. Shah Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

NVDA opened at $117.70 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its stake in NVIDIA by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SMART Wealth LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 72,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 53,747 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 48,093 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 545,676 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,267,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.