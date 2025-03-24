OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OSW stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

