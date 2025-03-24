Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 12.5% – Still a Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares were up 12.5% on Saturday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 333,362,906 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 220,533,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £1.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

Featured Stories

