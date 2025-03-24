Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,807,000 after buying an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,191,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 120,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 77,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Primerica by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,965,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI stock opened at $284.99 on Monday. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $184.76 and a one year high of $307.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.22. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Primerica from $313.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $313.00 to $304.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Primerica from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.90, for a total value of $565,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,852.90. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.74, for a total value of $845,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,388,140.28. The trade was a 8.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,234 shares of company stock worth $1,476,575 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

