Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 188,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

ST stock opened at $27.17 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

