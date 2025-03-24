Steelcase (SCS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $790.90 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $10.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,006.94. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

