Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,841 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $3,328,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 64,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.60 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

