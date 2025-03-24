Swiss National Bank Has $5.54 Million Stock Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 263,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amentum were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,022,000. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. bought a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,608,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,613,000. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth $37,188,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Amentum Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.33 on Monday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Research analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

