Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Stock Holdings Cut by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,679,000 after purchasing an additional 403,720 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 76.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,375,000 after buying an additional 385,998 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $66,609,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,177,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 168,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXRH. Wedbush reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.5 %

TXRH stock opened at $169.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.75 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.33.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $245,860.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,700 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $454,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,905 shares of company stock worth $3,198,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

