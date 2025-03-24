Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $170.01 on Monday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.