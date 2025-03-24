THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,092,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in THOR Industries by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $79.11 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THO. StockNews.com raised THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THOR Industries

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.