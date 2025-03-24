Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – March 22nd

Get alerts:

Allurion Technologies, TransCode Therapeutics, MicroCloud Hologram, TeraWulf, Plug Power, Playtika, and VivoPower International are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares, typically trading at less than $5 per share, issued by small companies. They are usually traded over-the-counter or on smaller exchanges, making them subject to high volatility, limited liquidity, and increased risk compared to more established stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Allurion Technologies (ALUR)

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Shares of ALUR traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 74,301,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19. Allurion Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALUR

TransCode Therapeutics (RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

Shares of RNAZ traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $1.12. 215,588,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.31. TransCode Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNAZ

MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

HOLO stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $1.00. 140,812,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,714,409. MicroCloud Hologram has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HOLO

TeraWulf (WULF)

WULF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 30,391,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,450,886. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.53. 55,938,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,689,044. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLUG

Playtika (PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Shares of Playtika stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,340,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,112. Playtika has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTK

VivoPower International (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

Shares of VivoPower International stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,317. VivoPower International has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVPR

Featured Articles