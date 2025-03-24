Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Trinity Industries worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,395,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 125.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $572,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Trinity Industries by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 387.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after buying an additional 142,660 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.90.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $629.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.30 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,486.58. This represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

