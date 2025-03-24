Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,939 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $270,026,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,017,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4,372.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 461,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 750.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,484,000 after purchasing an additional 320,634 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VPL opened at $74.65 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.30. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.78.
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.
