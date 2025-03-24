Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Veralto by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veralto by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veralto by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veralto by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLTO opened at $97.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.11. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $115.00.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLTO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $59,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,964.50. The trade was a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,795.60. The trade was a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,366 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

